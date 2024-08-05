South Carolina Army National Guard Activates 124th Engineer Company to Clear Roads Ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

Approximately 15 South Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 124th Engineer Company, under the 122nd Engineer Battalion and the 117th Engineer Brigade of the South Carolina Army National Guard, reported to Saluda, South Carolina in preparation for Tropical Storm Debby. The Soldiers were activated for State Active Duty and are deploying to Bluffton, SC, to execute a critical mission of clearing road and path obstructions. The deployment includes LMTVs, wreckers, generators, extra fuel, and essential supplies such as water and food to ensure operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Turner Horton)

