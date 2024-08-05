Exercise Northern Strike

U.S. Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Christopher Green, a platoon leader, and Specialist Nevaeh Lekanudous, a fire control specialist, from the 201st Field Artillery Regiment in West Virginia, talk about her target sheet during Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., August 5, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare.

