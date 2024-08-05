Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 8]

    Exercise Northern Strike

    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jocelyn Tuller 

    109th Air Wing

    U.S. Army National Guard soldiers from the 201st Field Artillery Regiment in West Virginia, wait to qualify with the M4 carbine during Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., August 5, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 18:54
    Photo ID: 8574685
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-GV629-1150
    Resolution: 2048x1630
    Size: 997.43 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Exercise Northern Strike [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jocelyn Tuller, identified by DVIDS

    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    NS242

