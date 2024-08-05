U.S. Army Reserve soldiers SSG. Raul Sotelo (left) and Sgt. Bernard Green with the 426 Civil Affairs BN, retrieve their parachutes, during Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 (ADEX24) at Ft. Hunter Ligget, California, on August 05, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 16:18
|Photo ID:
|8574369
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-RG683-1152
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Trevon Hendley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.