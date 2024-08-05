Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

U.S. Army Reserve with the 426th Civil Affairs BN parachute over drop zone Patricia, during Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 (ADEX24), at Fort Hunter Ligget, California, on August 5, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

