    Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024 [Image 3 of 9]

    Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Trevon Hendley 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve with the 426th Civil Affairs BN parachute over drop zone Patricia, during Aerial Delivery Exercise 2024 (ADEX24), at Fort Hunter Ligget, California, on August 5, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company supports supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Trevon Hendley)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:18
    Photo ID: 8574361
    VIRIN: 240805-A-RG683-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
