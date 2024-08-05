Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA District PDT named ‘USACE Planning Team of the Year’ [Image 2 of 2]

    GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY RESERVATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Michael Connor, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, at the lectern, joins the Gila River Indian Community and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commemorate a project partnership agreement signing during a ceremony Nov. 9, 2023, at the Gila River Indian Reservation in Arizona. This project is scheduled to be the first solar-over-canal project constructed in the U.S.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:16
    Location: GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY RESERVATION, ARIZONA, US
