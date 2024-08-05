Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LA District PDT named ‘USACE Planning Team of the Year’ [Image 1 of 2]

    LA District PDT named ‘USACE Planning Team of the Year’

    GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY RESERVATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Pictured is a portion of the 1,000-foot stretch of irrigation canal in central Arizona within the Gila River Indian Community Reservation over which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to install solar panels, Nov. 9, 2023.

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:16
    Location: GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY RESERVATION, ARIZONA, US
    LA District PDT named ‘USACE Planning Team of the Year’
    renewable energy
    Tribal Partnership Program
    Gila River Indian Community Reservation
    solar over canal

