    New Course Fuses Theory and Practice in Study of Modern Warfare

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) hosts Convocation signaling the start of the 2024 – 2025 academic year August 6, 2024. During the ceremony, NWC President Rear Adm. Pete Garvin announced the introduction of a new course Perspectives on Modern War (PMW), combining the theoretical analysis of war with the development of practical solutions for current and future global security. More than 462 in-residence students from the joint services, international militaries, and federal and state agencies were in attendance along with NWC faculty and staff. Established in 1884, NWC is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. The college delivers excellence in education, research, and outreach, informing today’s decision makers, educating tomorrow’s leaders, and engaging partners and allies on all matters of naval power in order to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris/Released)

