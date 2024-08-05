Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Haas Prepares to Board Black Hawk for Damage Assessment Tour

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. John Haas, the Adjutant General of the Florida Army National Guard, prepares to board a UH-60 Black Hawk piloted and crewed by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1-185th Aviation Detachment, departing from Perry Foley Airport in Perry, Fla., on Aug. 6, 2024. Haas and the aviation crew will tour the affected areas of Florida to ensure a continued effective response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

