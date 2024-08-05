Maj. Gen. Haas Prepares to Board Black Hawk for Damage Assessment Tour

Maj. Gen. John Haas, the Adjutant General of the Florida Army National Guard, prepares to board a UH-60 Black Hawk piloted and crewed by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 1-185th Aviation Detachment, departing from Perry Foley Airport in Perry, Fla., on Aug. 6, 2024. Haas and the aviation crew will tour the affected areas of Florida to ensure a continued effective response. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Wilson, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

