Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton [Image 2 of 5]

    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks with Undersecretary of the Air Force Melissa Dalton during her ceremonial swearing-in at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 2, 2024. Dalton has been serving as the Air Force undersecretary since May 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:16
    Photo ID: 8573892
    VIRIN: 240802-F-LE393-1162
    Resolution: 5801x3860
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton
    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton
    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton
    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton
    SecAF Kendall swears-in USecAF Dalton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LE393
    DAF
    USecAF
    USECAFFET
    Eric R. Dietrich
    SECAF26FET

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download