U.S. Army and International paratroopers ride in a CH-47 Chinook during Leapfest 2024 at University of Rhode Island, on August 3th, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason J. Palacios)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 Location: RHODE ISLAND, US