Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leapfest 2024 [Image 12 of 12]

    Leapfest 2024

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army and International paratroopers jump out a CH-47 Chinook during Leapfest 2024 at University of Rhode Island, on August 3th, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason J. Palacios)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 11:24
    Photo ID: 8573578
    VIRIN: 240803-A-GU297-2218
    Resolution: 4350x2392
    Size: 429.7 KB
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leapfest 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024
    Leapfest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island National Guard
    COMCAM
    Airborne
    56th troop command
    U.S. Army
    Leapfest 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download