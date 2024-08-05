Paratroopers from Tunisia, receive a Jump Master Personnel Inspection (JMPI) during Leapfest 2024 at University of Rhode Island, on August 3th, 2024. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the 56th Troop Command, Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the International Airborne community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason J. Palacios)

