Crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Eagle speak to new cadets on the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle, July 28, 2024 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The Eagle serves as a classroom at sea for Academy Cadets and future leaders in the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme)

