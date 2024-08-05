Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea With the USNS Big Horn [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Cole Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea With the USNS Big Horn

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240720-N-IC246-1101 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 20, 2024) Boatswain’s Mates observe the fuel station riggers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), July 20. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
