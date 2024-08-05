240720-N-AY869-1112 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (July 20, 2024) A Fireman assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) collects a fuel sample during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), July 20. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 08:20 Photo ID: 8573048 VIRIN: 240720-N-AY869-1112 Resolution: 2987x4480 Size: 1.36 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Cole Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea With the USNS Big Horn [Image 5 of 5], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.