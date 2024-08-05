Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Training with Royal Marine Commandos [Image 9 of 9]

    USS New York Training with Royal Marine Commandos

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 30, 2024) A British Royal Marine commando, assigned to the 42 Commando, saws through a simulated obstruction during a boarding training exercise aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 30, 2024. The Royal Marines were aboard New York conducting joint visit, board, search and seizure training with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC). New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8572990
    VIRIN: 240730-N-UF626-1304
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    royal marines
    training
    royal marine commandos
    CTF 61/2
    WSPARG-24THMEU

