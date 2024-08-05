MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 30, 2024) British Royal Marine commandos assigned to 42 Commando simulate clearing a room during a boarding training exercise aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 30, 2024. The Royal Marines were aboard New York conducting joint visit, board, search and seizure training with the 24th MEU (SOC). New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 07:06 Photo ID: 8572987 VIRIN: 240730-N-UF626-1118 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.74 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Training with Royal Marine Commandos [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.