MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 29, 2024) British Royal Marines assigned to 42 Commando transit the flight deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), July 29, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 06:37 Photo ID: 8572974 VIRIN: 240729-N-UF626-1201 Resolution: 6048x3237 Size: 3.43 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York Training with Royal Marine Commandos [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.