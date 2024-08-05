USS New York Maintenance

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 29, 2024) Information System Technician 3rd Class Jimmy Cox, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) repairs wiring aboard the ship, July 29, 2024. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

