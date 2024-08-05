USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2024) – Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Emmanuel Delgado, from Elgin, Illinois, looks through a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

