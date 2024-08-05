Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2024) – Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Emmanuel Delgado, from Elgin, Illinois, looks through a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

