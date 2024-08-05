YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 5, 2024) – Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Emmanuel Delgado, from Elgin, Illinois, looks through a telescopic alidade aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Aug. 5. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 06:11
|Photo ID:
|8572943
|VIRIN:
|240805-N-UA460-1237
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.