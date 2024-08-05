Team Souda nesting ships

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 28, 2024) Sailors and civilians from Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Port Operations pose in front of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), nested alongside one another, while moored at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on June 28, 2024. NSA Souda Bay provides logistical and operational support to the components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after an eight-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

