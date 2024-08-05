Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda tours the Mighty Ike!

    Team Souda tours the Mighty Ike!

    GREECE

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (June 27, 2024) Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, and Airmen assigned to Det 1, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron toured the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on June 27, 2024. NSA Souda Bay provides logistical and operational support to the components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after an eight-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha J. Webb)

