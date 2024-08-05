Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole Sailor Performs Maintenance

    USS Cole Sailor Performs Maintenance

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Raymond Maddocks 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240802-N-IC246-1077 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 2, 2024) An Electronics Technician inspects a part for damage during routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    USS Cole
    DDG 67
    C5F

