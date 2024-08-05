USS Cole Sailor Performs Maintenance

240802-N-IC246-1077 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 2, 2024) An Electronics Technician inspects a part for damage during routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Aug. 2. Cole is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

