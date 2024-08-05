Team Souda supports the WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC)

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 8, 2024) Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) 26 assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 lands at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on July 8, 2024. During the visit, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provided operational, logistical, and other shore-based support services to the components of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), which began its deployment on June 1, 2024. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

