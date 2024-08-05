Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Souda supports the WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) [Image 3 of 15]

    Team Souda supports the WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC)

    GREECE

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 8, 2024) Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) 26 assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 lands at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, during a scheduled port visit on July 8, 2024. During the visit, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay provided operational, logistical, and other shore-based support services to the components of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), which began its deployment on June 1, 2024. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8572739
    VIRIN: 240708-N-NO067-1029
    Resolution: 4171x2781
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Souda supports the WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

    OPTIONS

