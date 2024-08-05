Brig. Gen. Pak assumed command of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. He succeeds Brig. Gen. Crist, who was recognized for his impactful service during his time in command. Brig. Gen. Pak is dedicated to leading the command and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8572605
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-HB317-1002
|Resolution:
|6410x4273
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by SPC Anjelica Asejo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.