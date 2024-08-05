19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

Brig. Gen. Pak assumed command of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. He succeeds Brig. Gen. Crist, who was recognized for his impactful service during his time in command. Brig. Gen. Pak is dedicated to leading the command and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance.

