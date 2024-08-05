Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony [Image 16 of 23]

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Change of Command Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Spc. Anjelica Asejo 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Pak assumed command of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. He succeeds Brig. Gen. Crist, who was recognized for his impactful service during his time in command. Brig. Gen. Pak is dedicated to leading the command and strengthening the ROK-U.S. alliance.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 02:30
    Photo ID: 8572600
    VIRIN: 240605-A-HB317-1020
    Resolution: 6363x4242
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

