    Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Hawaii's First Female Regional Fire Chief [Image 4 of 5]

    Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Hawaii's First Female Regional Fire Chief

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Allison Nihei is recognized as Navy Region Hawaii's Federal Fire Department's first female regional fire chief. In celebration of Women's Equality Day on Aug. 26, we recognize the milestones and monumental shifts in gender equality and the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Becoming Hawaii&rsquo;s First Female Regional Fire Chief

    TAGS

    Women's Equality Day
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Federal Fire Department
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales
    Allison Nihei

