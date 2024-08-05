Allison Nihei is recognized as Navy Region Hawaii's Federal Fire Department's first female regional fire chief. In celebration of Women's Equality Day on Aug. 26, we recognize the milestones and monumental shifts in gender equality and the historic achievements of women in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.06.2024 00:31 Photo ID: 8572447 VIRIN: 240724-N-XM133-1001 Resolution: 2832x2263 Size: 641.38 KB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day Spotlight: Hawaii's First Female Regional Fire Chief [Image 5 of 5], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.