240802-N-BB269-1083

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 2, 2024) – DJ’s Mia & Marvs host members of the Pacific Fleet band during a live radio show at the 91.5 Brigada News FM Lagazpi radio station in support of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 22:56 Photo ID: 8572380 VIRIN: 240802-N-BB269-1083 Resolution: 6976x4656 Size: 948.18 KB Location: LEGAZPI CITY, PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240802-N-BB269-1083 [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.