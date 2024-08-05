240802-N-BB269-1059

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEGAZPI CITY, PHILIPPINES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 2, 2024) – U.S. Navy Musician 3rd Class Damian Chambers, from Marietta, Georgia, left, and Australian Army Band Musician William Wallace perform live on the radio at the 91.5 Brigada News FM Lagazpi radio station as part of the Pacific Fleet band in support of Pacific Partnership 24-2 in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 2, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    U.S. Navy Band
    U.S. Navy
    Australian Army Band
    PP24
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

