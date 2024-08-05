The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company prepare to board the C-130 aircraft for their upcoming airborne operation at Salinas Airfield on August 5, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 22:52
|Photo ID:
|8572371
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-NN666-1349
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|MONTERY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.