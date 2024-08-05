Aerial Deliver Exercise 2024

The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company prepare to board the C-130 aircraft for their upcoming airborne operation at Salinas Airfield on August 5, 2024. The 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company Supports large-scale combat operations by Aerial Delivery. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Arbishua Rojas)

