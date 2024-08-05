Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with the Ground Component Command and Western Army Headquarters receive information about a U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) at a bilateral coordination center during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at JGSDF Camp Yonaguni, Okinawa, Japan, August 1, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in the III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 21:41 Photo ID: 8572259 VIRIN: 240801-M-AO923-1194 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 9.96 MB Location: JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RD 24 | JGSDF Lt. Gen Yamane Toshikazu Visits TPS-80 on Yonaguni [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Matthew Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.