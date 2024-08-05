Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 24 | JGSDF Lt. Gen Yamane Toshikazu Visits TPS-80 on Yonaguni [Image 2 of 3]

    RD 24 | JGSDF Lt. Gen Yamane Toshikazu Visits TPS-80 on Yonaguni

    JGSDF CAMP YONAGUNI, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales 

    3d Marine Division     

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen Yamane Toshikazu, the commanding general of the Ground Component Command receives information about a U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) at a bilateral coordination center during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at JGSDF Camp Yonaguni, Okinawa, Japan, August 1, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in the III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Morales)

