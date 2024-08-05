Khaan Quest is a United Nations multilateral peace keeping exercise focused on building peace keeping operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. This year, 20 countries participated with Service Members for all components.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.05.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 21:44 Photo ID: 8572233 VIRIN: 240805-A-QA112-9956 Resolution: 4387x3081 Size: 2.02 MB Location: MN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Khaan Quest 2024 [Image 49 of 49], by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.