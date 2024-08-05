Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Khaan Quest 2024 [Image 34 of 49]

    Khaan Quest 2024

    MONGOLIA

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez 

    200th Military Police Command

    Khaan Quest is a United Nations multilateral peace keeping exercise focused on building peace keeping operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response. This year, 20 countries participated with Service Members for all components.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 21:44
    Photo ID: 8572232
    VIRIN: 240805-A-QA112-2640
    Resolution: 5966x4070
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: MN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Khaan Quest 2024 [Image 49 of 49], by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024
    Khaan Quest 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Khaan Quest
    KQ24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download