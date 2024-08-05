Yorktown, Va. (July 29, 2024) Mr. Michael Johnson, a Police Instructor assigned to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s Security Department is presented with a civilian length of service award by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown during an all-hands awards event. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 19:44
|Photo ID:
|8572089
|VIRIN:
|240729-N-TG517-4289
|Resolution:
|4876x2949
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NWS Yorktown all-hands awards event [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.