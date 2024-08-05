Pacific Partnership and the Armed Forces of the Philippines train together in Legazpi

240803-N-GC639-1265

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 3, 2024) – Hawaii Army National Guardsmen Staff Sgt. Jayson De La Cruz, left, of Maui, Hawaii, and Philippine Army Staff Sgt. John Michael Jamandron of the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion observe the construction of a 45-degree split sole raker shore used to stabilize walls during an urban rescue training in support of the humanitarian aid and disaster response line of effort of Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Legazpi airport in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 3, 2024. The training brought U.S. service members together with service members of the 505th Search and Rescue Group of the Philippine Air Force, the 525th Combat Engineer Battalion, Combat Engineer Regiment of the Philippine Army, Legazpi City officials, the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and members of the Bureau of Fire Protection, to share ideas and experiences, allowing them to teach and learn from one another. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

