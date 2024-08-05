Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership and the Armed Forces of the Philippines train together in Legazpi [Image 9 of 19]

    Pacific Partnership and the Armed Forces of the Philippines train together in Legazpi

    LEGAZPI, PHILIPPINES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 3, 2024) – Service members of the Hawaii Air National Guard and Hawaii Army National Guard share a boodle fight meal with service members of the Philippine Army’s 525th Combat Engineer Battalion and the Philippine Air Force’s 505th Search and Rescue Group, during Pacific Partnership 24-2 at the Legazpi airport in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 3, 2024. A tradition of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a boodle fight is a meal placed on a long table, usually on banana leaves in which service members of all ranks share or fight for the food placed on the table to build camaraderie and brotherhood within the ranks. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    TAGS

    community outreach
    Legazpi
    Hawaii National Gaurd
    Philippines Armed Forces
    Pacifc Partnership
    PP24-2

