Philippine Navy Seabees Band Integrates with the Pacific Partnership Band

LEGAZPI, Philippines (Aug. 3, 2024) – Philippine Navy Builder 3rd Class Ranie Boy G. Mallari, a sound engineer and guitarist with the Philippine Navy Seabees Band, conducts a sound check with the Pacific Partnership Band during a subject matter expert exchange in Legazpi, Philippines, Aug. 3, 2024. The subject matter expert exchange was used to integrate the Seabees band with the Pacific Partnership 24-2 band in order to play several shows together throughout Legazpi. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

