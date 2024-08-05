240802-N-EZ002-2010 - CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 2, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III speaks during Naval Special Warfare Command’s change of command ceremony. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo my Mass Communication Specialist 1st Keypher Strombeck/Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2024 14:10
|Photo ID:
|8571351
|VIRIN:
|240802-N-EZ002-2010
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|24
|Downloads:
|2
This work, NSW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Special Warfare Command Holds Change of Command Ceremony
No keywords found.