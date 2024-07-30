Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    NSW Change of Command Ceremony

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Keypher Strombeck 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    240802-N-EZ002-2001 - CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 2, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III and Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), share a laugh during the NSWC change of command ceremony. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo my Mass Communication Specialist 1st Keypher Strombeck/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8571341
    VIRIN: 240802-N-EZ002-2001
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NSW Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Keypher Strombeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SWCC
    SEAL
    NSW
    NSWC
    Change of Command

