NSW Change of Command Ceremony

240802-N-EZ002-2001 - CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 2, 2024) Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III and Rear Adm. Keith B. Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), share a laugh during the NSWC change of command ceremony. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo my Mass Communication Specialist 1st Keypher Strombeck/Released).
