    104th Fighter Wing hosts 103rd Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol for base tour [Image 9 of 9]

    104th Fighter Wing hosts 103rd Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol for base tour

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 103rd Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol tour the 104th Fighter Wing, Friday, August 2, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. The tour allowed members from the Civil Air Patrol to meet 104th Fighter Wing pilots, ask questions, and see an F15 takeoff.
    (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 12:03
    Photo ID: 8570919
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-DY432-1160
    Resolution: 1000x714
    Size: 153.62 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing hosts 103rd Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol for base tour [Image 9 of 9], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Air Force
    USAF
    104th Fighter Wing

