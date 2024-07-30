104th Fighter Wing hosts 103rd Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol for base tour

Members of the 103rd Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol tour the 104th Fighter Wing, Friday, August 2, 2024, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Massachusetts. The tour allowed members from the Civil Air Patrol to meet 104th Fighter Wing pilots, ask questions, and see an F15 takeoff.

(U.S Air National Guard Photos by Jay Hewitt)

