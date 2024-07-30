Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tamon Simonds 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week is CWT2 Nims.

    Originally from Hawaii, CWT2 Nims has been at NIOC Pensacola for around one year and joined the Navy about two years ago. Petty Officer Nims is an outstanding analyst for his team; his constant contributions to his team’s success have been noticed by his fellow Sailors and his leadership over the last few months. CWT2 Nims has displayed remarkable initiative by consistently showing up early, completing extra tasks without being asked, and always being proactive when it comes to the mission. He is most deserving of recognition as this week’s Warrior of the Week!

    Fun Fact: CWT2 Nims and his wife enjoy going to see local live bands at The Handlebar downtown and visiting nearby New Orleans to take Haunted History tours.

