NIOC Pensacola’s Warrior of the Week is CWT2 Nims.



Originally from Hawaii, CWT2 Nims has been at NIOC Pensacola for around one year and joined the Navy about two years ago. Petty Officer Nims is an outstanding analyst for his team; his constant contributions to his team’s success have been noticed by his fellow Sailors and his leadership over the last few months. CWT2 Nims has displayed remarkable initiative by consistently showing up early, completing extra tasks without being asked, and always being proactive when it comes to the mission. He is most deserving of recognition as this week’s Warrior of the Week!



Fun Fact: CWT2 Nims and his wife enjoy going to see local live bands at The Handlebar downtown and visiting nearby New Orleans to take Haunted History tours.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8570584 VIRIN: 240802-N-XI866-6404 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.92 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by PO2 Tamon Simonds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.