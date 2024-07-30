Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel focused on generations in the workplace, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams.

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel focused on generations in the workplace, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2024

    Photo by Michele Donaldson 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel focused on generations in the workplace, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8570583
    VIRIN: 240717-F-JT962-1011
    Resolution: 1300x900
    Size: 120.64 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel focused on generations in the workplace, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams., by Michele Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFMC
    AFMCmentoring
    AFMC Mentor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download